Revealed: Date for the turning on of Carlow Town Christmas lights has been unveiled

The date for turning on the Carlow Town Christmas lights has been unveiled.

County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience will be launched in early November with the kick-off event being the turning on of the Christmas Lights in the County Town on November 23. 

Community groups and local enterprises are invited to submit events to the county’s co-ordinated marketing programme for Christmas known as "County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience".