Decision due on planning for construction of massive industrial buildings in Carlow

A decision is due in the coming weeks after a company lodged planning permission for the construction of four industrial buildings which would be a combined 24,000m2 in size.

The buildings will be accessed from the existing industrial park access road at Bagenalstown Industrial Park, Royal Oak Road.

The application by Firtree Developments Ltd is for the construction of Unit A (8,283m2) which will consist of a single storey industrial unit with an attached two storey building consisting of ancillary toilets, canteen, locker room and offices.

There will also be Unit B (8,584m2) which will consist of a single storey industrial unit with an attached two storey building consisting of ancillary toilets, canteen, locker room and offices and the smaller Unit C (3,399m2) which will consist of a single storey industrial unit with an attached two storey building consisting of ancillary toilets, canteen, locker room and offices.

Finally, Unit D (3,594m2) will consist of a single storey industrial unit with ancillary toilets.

Other works as part of the development include: new access road continuing from existing industrial park access road to serve the site; connection to existing services; landscaping; boundary treatment; and all associated works to facilitate the development.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 7.