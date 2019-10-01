'Disgraceful,' councillor's fury over HSE's attitude to vacant Kelvin Grove site in Carlow

"Disgraceful", was how Cllr Fergal Browne described the HSE's attitude to the Kelvin Grove site as he raised the matter again at the September meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Browne made the remarks after there had been no response or update from the HSE to members on the future of Kelvin Grove.

He asked the Council to try and make contact to see "what plans if any they [the HSE] have, if any, for Kelvin Grove".

Cllr Browne previously said the Council are "going nowhere" with the former psychiatric unit amidst calls for a women's refuge to be installed on the site.

He said giving the Kelvin Grove site on the Athy Road to the HSE was a "major mistake" after it was confirmed that the building is on the Vacant Sites Register.