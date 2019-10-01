Landmark property in Carlow Town to go under the hammer in November for €185,000

A landmark property in Carlow Town is to go under the hammer in November for €185,000.

Avoca House on Barrack Street was used as a doctor's surgery for the last few decades and the ad states "this stunning cut stone property is a landmark in Carlow Town".

It is suitable for a variety of uses including offices, perhaps AirBnB or for private residential use.

** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION **

November 6 2019 at 3pm

The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare