Landmark property in Carlow Town to go under the hammer in November for €185,000
Avoca House, Barrack Street, Carlow Town, Co. Carlow, R93 YP92
A landmark property in Carlow Town is to go under the hammer in November for €185,000.
Avoca House on Barrack Street was used as a doctor's surgery for the last few decades and the ad states "this stunning cut stone property is a landmark in Carlow Town".
It is suitable for a variety of uses including offices, perhaps AirBnB or for private residential use.
** FOR SALE BY PUBLIC AUCTION **
November 6 2019 at 3pm
The Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare
