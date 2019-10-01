Carlow Live hit over 500,000 page views in September as news website continues to grow

The Carlow Live website continues to break new ground, and set new records, with an astonishing number of page views in September.

The leading news resource for Carlow generated 508,000 pages views in the month of September with just over over 500 wide-ranging stories published over the four weeks.

The number of users on www.carlowlive.ie was almost 180,000 for those visiting the site.

The website has also broken through four million page views since it was launched by Iconic Newspapers in August of last year.

If you have news for Carlow Live and want to reach more people in Carlow than any other media outlet, e-mail us now on news@carlowlive.ie.

If you would like to advertise with the leading media outlet in Carlow with the greatest reach, e-mail news@carlowlive.ie for details on our excellent advertising rates.