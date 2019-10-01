Check out what the judges had to say about the Carlow towns and villages in Tidy Towns
Borris Viaduct
Check out below what the judges had to say about the Carlow towns and villages in the 2019 Tidy Towns competition.
Several Carlow towns and villages won awards this year with Clonegal and Leighlinbridge both winning Gold Medal awards worth €900 while Carlow Town nabbed a Silver Medal worth €700.
To view the judges' reports from Carlow, click here.
