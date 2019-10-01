'When it goes, our budgets won't be able to take it,' concerns over major Carlow junction

"When it begins to go, our budgets won't be able to take it," said Cllr Michael Doran as he expressed concerns over the Royal Oak junction in Bagenalstown.

He was speaking at the September meeting of Carlow County Council and he said: "The junction at the Royal Oak, we've been talking about it for years and nothing has been done about it."

"There was talk of a roundabout. It's a road that when it begins to go, our budgets won't be able to take it," Cllr Doran warned.