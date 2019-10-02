BREAKING: Tree to be removed from Borris playground over 'imminent danger to public safety'
One tree will be removed
The playground in Borris
Carlow County Council have engaged a contractor to work on two trees in Borris playground on Wednesday.
One tree will be removed entirely and the other pruned.
The Council said: "It is with regret that any of these trees are removed but following an assessment by a professional the tree to be removed has been deemed as an imminent danger to public safety.
"Carlow County Council will replant two trees to replace the one that will be removed. "
