IT Carlow welcomes arrival of US cyber security company and plans for over 50 jobs

The Department of Computing at Institute of Technology Carlow has welcomed the recent announcement by US cyber security company Security Risk Advisors (SRA) of the establishment of its European headquarters in Kilkenny.

The Department said: "We have the skilled cyber security graduates to ensure SRA can hire employees from the region with the most up-to-date, industry-ready cyber skills it needs."

Nigel Whyte, who is Head of the Department of Computing at Institute of Technology Carlow, said the arrival of SRA, with plans to create 52 jobs in the next five years, will see the US company able to recruit highly skilled tech workers from the region, who can choose to work and live locally and contribute to regional growth.

He said: "SRA has already visited Institute of Technology Carlow and met with and spoke to our third and fourth year students.

"Cyber security has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in the technological industry and Institute of Technology Carlow is the only higher education institute in the country to offer a BSc (Hons) in Cybercrime and IT Security, which really impressed SRA.

"This will be SRA’s first international office outside the US and the company needs skilled professionals to provide a 24-hour, 365 days a year service to monitor clients’ system for attacks."

He added: "Our graduates are highly in-demand by employers and are working with companies such as Microsoft, UNUM, IBM and Netwatch.

"It is always exciting to see tech companies establish locally as it means they can recruit skilled professionals from the southeast who can choose to live and work near to where they grew up and enjoy a good quality of life in the South East."

In addition to its BSc in Cybercrime and Security, Institute of Technology Carlow also offers a BSc (Hons) in Computing in Interactive Digital Art and Design, BSc (Hons) in Computer Games Development, a BSc (Hons) in Software Development and a BSc (Hons) in Information Technology Management.