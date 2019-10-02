Carlow pub to host 'Hurricane Party' for students on Thursday night as Lorenzo arrives

A Carlow pub is set to host a "Hurricane Party" on Thursday night because they "think it would be safety in numbers" for those in town.

Scraggs Alley is holding the event in The Good Room and they have free pizza and live music on the night.

The pub added: "Loads of great promos and craic to be had. So don't be left outside alone, call on into Scraggs this Thursday evening."

Meanwhile, the Students' Union are advising all students to keep up to date with their local bus/transport services as "some companies have approached us warning there will be no services if there is a Status Red Alert".