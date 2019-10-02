UPDATED: Met Éireann issues wind warning for Carlow with gusts to have 'disruptive impact'

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Ireland from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

Southeasterly winds later veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds 50 to 65km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in "some disruptive impacts".

Valid: Thursday 9 a.m. to Friday 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/J8sAiOtXsZ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 2, 2019

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday morning.

Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.