APPEAL: Carlow Gardaí investigate burglary where woman claimed to be selling homewares

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary Clayton Hall, Carlow.

The incident occurred at 3pm on Tuesday, October 1. The homeowner had left the door open as she was doing some work in the garden.

She heard a loud bang when she went to investigate she found a woman in the front porch who offered her some homewares for sale.

She declined, but the homeowner later noticed her spare car key missing. She checked her car which had been rifled through but no property taken.

A woman matching the same description was later seen in a brown Toyota Razz.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.