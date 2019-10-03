Council tenders contracts for refurbishment works on two local authority houses

Darren Hassett

Darren Hassett

news@carlowlive.ie

The Council has tendered contracts for refurbishment works on two local authority houses in Carlow.

The first is for works at a house in The Laurels, Tullow Road and bidders have until October 4 to send in their applications. 

The second is for refurbishment works again at a property on Brown Street in Carlow with a deadline for bidders of October 8 and the property will be occupied during works. 