Council tenders contracts for refurbishment works on two local authority houses
The Council has tendered contracts for refurbishment works on two local authority houses in Carlow.
The first is for works at a house in The Laurels, Tullow Road and bidders have until October 4 to send in their applications.
The second is for refurbishment works again at a property on Brown Street in Carlow with a deadline for bidders of October 8 and the property will be occupied during works.
