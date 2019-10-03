Wind and rainfall warnings for Carlow to come into effect as Storm Lorenzo makes landfall

Met Éireann's Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning for Ireland comes into effect on Thursday and lasts until Friday as Storm Lorenzo is expected to wreak havoc across the country.

The wind warning is valid from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Friday with gusts up to 100km/h resulting in "some disruptive impacts" as motorists are advised to look out for fallen trees and debris.

The rainfall warning predicts spells of heavy rain (in excess of 50mm in parts of the west and northwest) which will result in some flooding in parts of the country.

The rainfall warning is valid from Thursday 9am until Friday at 9am.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the "latest charts show Lorenzo making a slower turn [across Ireland] which reduces the max gusts a little bit, still subject to change even at this late stage though".

Latest HIRLAM charts this morning showing some very heavy rainfall from #StormLorenzo with a risk of some local flooding, along with high seas this will increase issues on West coasts. While we may be avoiding the worst case scenario in terms of wins flooding remains a risk. pic.twitter.com/dMk752ngt4 — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 3, 2019

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 6pm on Thursday to 3am on Friday morning.

Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

Cork - which was included in the orange warning - has now been given a Status Yellow warning like the rest of the country.