Amazing! Carlow school this week celebrates European identity and cultural diversity

Carlow Town Educate Together National School are this week celebrating Erasmus+ Schools Week 2019.

Students and teachers will join schools across Ireland celebrating the week which promotes the work done through the Erasmus+ programme.

As part of their celebrations, Carlow Town Educate Together National School are running language exchange activities, an International food fair with students cooking food from their home countries, cooking classes and will be showcasing their new menu to parents.

Erasmus+ Schools Week 2019 is open to all schools who have participated in an Erasmus programme since 2014.

The week-long programme offers schools the opportunity to celebrate their Erasmus+ projects and share their experiences with the wider community.

In Ireland, Erasmus+ is managed by Léargas, the National Agency for Erasmus+ in Adult Education, School Education, VET and Youth.

Schools across Ireland, including in Carlow, are participating in the celebrations through activities such as European-themed parties, cultural events promoting international dance and music, and by publishing books and producing videos.

The Week provides an opportunity to promote and bolster a shared sense of European identity.

Deirdre O’Brien, Client Services Officer at Léargas, said: "We are so impressed with the creativity and ambition displayed through the events and initiatives planned in Carlow and across Ireland as part of Schools Week this year.

"There is such a diversity of themes and types of activities which is reflective of just how creative schools can be with the Erasmus+ programme as a whole.

"Some schools are linking up with schools on the other side of Europe, some are hosting video calls with teachers who are currently on exchange programmes in Italy, and some are holding cultural celebrations of the different nationalities represented among their school community.

"All of these activities offer the chance to share our experience as European brothers and sisters. I want to congratulate every teacher and student across Ireland who is participating in Schools Week and hope they have great fun doing so."