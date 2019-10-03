Decision due on planning application to convert offices to apartments in Carlow Town

A decision is due in the coming week after a company lodged a planning application to convert offices to apartments at 5 Charlotte Steet in Carlow Town.

Commtech (Royal Apartments) Ltd is looking for a change-of-use from the existing first and second floor offices with ground floor access to two one-bedroom apartments.

The applications includes the use of existing ground floor access, one additional window at second floor level to the rear and all associated works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 7.