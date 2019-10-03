'You can see all the marks from cars,' concerns over ramp on busy Bagenalstown road
File photo
"You can see all the marks from cars," said Cllr Arthur McDonald as he raised concerns over a speed ramp on a busy Bagenalstown road.
He made the remarks at the September meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.
"The ramp outside of here [on Station Road], it's chronic. If you look at it, you can see all the marks from cars hitting it," Cllr McDonald added.
"Do we need a ramp on Station Road?" he asked.
Cllr Michael Doran noted that the ramp was near a school.
