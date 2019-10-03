'Stand clear of fallen wires,' Carlow County Council issue update on Storm Lorenzo

Carlow County Council continues to monitor the progress of Storm Lorenzo and have received updates from the Nation Emergency Coordination Centre.

Met Éireann's Status Yellow wind and rainfall warning for Ireland are now in effect and will last until Friday as Storm Lorenzo is expected to wreak havoc across the country.

Flood protection barriers and measures are in place in areas identified at risk of flooding.

A stock of sandbags is permanently on standby that can be deployed at short notices but only where the requirement arises.

Emergency crews are on standby over the course of the night and will respond as necessary.

Carlow County Council’s normal out of hours phone line will be in operation (with the exception of Water Service Issues) – 059 9170300.

For Water related issues call 1890 278 278

In the event of emergency call 999 or 112

ESB 1850 372 999

Public Advice:

• Any fallen trees on public roads should be reported to the Council

• Stand clear of fallen wires

• In the event of emergency the public are urged to have their Eircode and ESB MPRN to hand

• Mobile phones should be kept fully charged and replacement batteries available for flashlights