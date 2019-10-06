Council to target houses with no bins outside on collection days as part of 300 inspections

Carlow County Council's Environmental Enforcement teams will be back out in October completing door to door inspections.

The local authority have said that there are "over 300 planned inspections that will take place".

Housing estates "where it has been observed to have few bins out on collection days or where there have been reported incidents of dumping will be chosen".

Householders are reminded that they are required to retain evidence of participating in a waste collection service or use of an authorised facility.