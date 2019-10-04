Gardaí issue warning to Carlow Junior Cert students celebrating their results over weekend

As thousands of teenagers throughout the country get set to celebrate their Junior Cert results on Friday, Gardaí are urging students and their parents to be mindful about the dangers of drinking and taking drugs.

Many teens will be in high spirits as they head out to celebrate with their friends and Gardaí hope that each and every one of them has a safe and enjoyable night.

In a statement, Gardaí said: "We are asking everyone to take a few simple precautions to ensure this: Have a plan for the evening. How are you getting home?

"Are you taking a taxi, getting a lift or staying with a friend? Be mindful of your property. Keep your phone, wallet or purse on you at all times.

"If you find yourself in a scenario and sense there could be trouble, walk away. Call the Gardaí immediately if you feel the situation is getting out of hand. Think of the consequences for both yourself and others if you were to hit someone."

Additional Gardaí will be patrolling from early on Friday evening.

The statement added: "We will be operating in a uniform and also plain clothes capacity and will be adopting a zero tolerance approach to anyone found behaving in an anti-social manner."