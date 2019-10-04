Storm Lorenzo 'slower and weaker' than expected but winds merited red warning

Storm Lorenzo has passed over Ireland leaving thousands of homes without power along the west coast on Friday.

According to www.carlowweather.com, Storm Lorenzo was "slower and weaker to arrive" despite several weather warnings issued - including Status Yellow wind and rainfall warnings for Carlow.

However, on Friday morning, local weatherman Alan O'Reilly said Mace Head in Galway was still gusting to 107km/h with mean winds speed of 87km/h.

He added: "You know what is interesting about that?

"That mean wind speed meets the criteria for a red warning by Met Éireann."