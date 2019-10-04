Carlow senator says transparency over créche registration is 'seriously lacking'

Fianna Fáil Senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has called for greater transparency in how créches are registered with Tusla.

Senator Murnane O’Connor said that parents from Carlow need to have confidence in the créches they leave their children in.

She made the call as figures released to Fianna Fáil show that 595 early years services, which equates to 10% of all créches around the country, have specific conditions applied to their registration.

Senator Murnane O'Connor said: "These figures show that 10% of créches have been told by Tusla that there were certain shortcomings found during previous inspections but Tusla allows them to continue operating under the assumption they will be fixed.

"These shortcomings typically refer to issues of noncompliance relating to overcrowding, staff ratios, Garda vetting, fire safety, incorrect sleeping arrangements, and staff qualifications, among others."

She added: "Tusla refuses to say where these créches are, and créches are not obliged to display their registration, so parents have to actively seek out the information and see if their créche is affected.

"What's important here is transparency. Parents are paying a lot of money for childcare and need to be able to make informed decisions about what's best for their child."