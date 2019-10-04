'Prime ground floor commercial unit' on busy Carlow shopping street available to let

This is a premium location

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

27 Tullow Street, Carlow Town

A "prime ground floor commercial unit" on a busy Carlow shopping street is available to let for €20,000 yearly. 

It boasts large display windows onto Carlow's main shopping thoroughfare, with a variety of business enterprises in the immediate locality including chemist, shoe retail, newsagents, Hadden Shopping Centre, Shaws and Elverys.

