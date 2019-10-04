'The issue is we've fallen so far behind Tullow in private builds,' says councillor

"The issue in Bagenalstown is we've fallen so far behind Tullow in private builds," said Cllr Arthur McDonald at the September meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Cllr McDonald claimed that the lack of private builds is "putting pressure on the local authority" to provide housing.

Cllr Willie Quinn said there is "not enough in the market as developers are not getting enough out of it as the margins are too tight".

"When Brexit comes it'll be a major problem too," he added.