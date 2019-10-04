Carlow teenager nominated as Shine Hero described as 'selfless, kind and charitable'

Beat 102 103 and The Shona Project have announced their fifth and final Shine Hero for 2019.

Emma Hogan from Carlow was selected on Friday, October 4 and will join four other Heroes, who were picked each day this week.

Emma was nominated by her aunt, Shauna Talbot, who says she is "selfless, kind and charitable".

Emma is only 13-years-old and has twice donated 16 inches of her own hair to the Rapunzel foundation for young girls in need of wigs.

Shine Heroes is being run by Beat 102 103 in association with the Shona Project in Waterford. Their aim is to find 5 inspirational girls living in the South East, one from each county.

All five girls will take part in a special event called SHINE at WIT Arena to mark International Day of the Girl on Friday, October 11.

Speaking about Shine Heroes, Beat 102 103 CEO, Gabrielle Cummins, said: "We are committed at Beat to championing young people and their achievements.

"As the market leading radio station, we are ideally positioned to raise awareness around the importance of empowering young girls, so we’re really delighted to be bringing this exciting initiative SHINE to life in the South East in association with Tammy and her team at The Shona Project."

As part of her nomination, Emma's family said that she helps children who have lost their hair through chemotherapy from cancer, and she wants them all to enjoy having hair again.

Tammy Darcy from the Shona Project said: "We feel that, as girls, we need to take time from our days to celebrate everything that makes us special and unique, because those are the parts of ourselves that will get us through tough days.

"Shine is about just that. We want the girls of the South East to know that there are so many people who care about them, and want them to succeed and be happy, and realise what a powerful thing that is."