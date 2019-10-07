Climate activists from Carlow to stage 'banner drop and funeral procession' in Dublin

Climate activists from Carlow are to stage a banner drop and funeral procession in Dublin city centre as a week of disruption begins to highlight "Government inaction on the climate and biodiversity".

Starting at Heuston Station proceeding along the North Quays to the Halfpenny Bridge at 11am on Monday, Extinction Rebellion Kildare will join forces with Extinction Rebellion Carlow to carry out these two dramatic actions.

Activists will be dressed as mourners and carry a coffin. There will also be Samba drummers and a bagpiper present.

The climate activists will lead a "Funeral for the World" procession from Heuston Station, along the North Quays as far as the Halfpenny Bridge at which point they will carry out a "Banner Drop" from the bridge, with an enormous banner created especially for this event.

They will engage with the public there, sharing information and answering questions. They will then continue with the funeral procession as far as Government Buildings on Kildare Street where they will join a large rally where other Extinction Rebellion activists will have already gathered.

This event marks the start of "Rebellion Week" - a massive worldwide campaign of peaceful disruption by Extinction Rebellion to inform the public and to force the hand of the Government on climate breakdown and the biodiversity crisis.