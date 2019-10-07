MSD chief executive and global management team 'greatly impressed' by Carlow visit

MSD Ireland, one of the country's leading healthcare companies, recently hosted a visit by the company's chief executive, executive committee and board members.

The meeting was hosted in Ireland following significant investment and ongoing expansion by the company here and recognizes the pivotal role played by the five MSD Ireland manufacturing sites that supply key medicines and vaccines to the company's global network.

The team toured MSD Carlow to experience first-hand the work underway at the site as well as meeting with Minister for Business, Enterprise & Innovation, Heather Humphreys and Martin Shanahan, chief executive of IDA Ireland.

A section of the executive meeting was hosted in Trinity College Dublin's newly opened Business School in recognition of the long-standing relationship with the college, which was the alma mater of MSD’s renowned scientist and Nobel Prize winner, Professor William C. Campbell.

Speaking during his visit, Ken C. Frazier, chairman of the Board and chief executive of MSD, said: "MSD's mission is to save lives and improve population healthcare around the world, and our business in Ireland truly helps drive our ability to do so.

"For over 50 years, MSD has continued to invest in Ireland, and we are very proud of the legacy created by the talent of our team here.

"This legacy has seen our sites commercialise, test and produce medicines and vaccines that have re-written healthcare practice and had a significant impact on patients in Ireland and across the globe."

He added: "I have been very impressed with my visit to Ireland and with the passion and commitment shown by the MSD team here.

"I am also greatly encouraged by the collaborative approach demonstrated by Government, state bodies and third level institutions both during this visit and in our many years operating in Ireland.

"This has been key to our on-going investment and success here and we look forward to Ireland continuing to play a pivotal role in our global operations."

MSD is one of Ireland’s leading healthcare companies and has been in operation for over 50 years.

The company currently employs approximately 2,300 employees across five sites in Carlow, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary. In addition, the company operates substantial Human Health and Animal Businesses.