EVENT: Carlow Fire Services to host open evenings at fire stations around the county

As part of National Fire Safety Week, Carlow Fire Service are hosting an open evening in each of their local fire stations at Carlow Town, Muinebheag, Tullow and Hacketstown this coming Thursday, October 10 from 6pm to 8pm.

They are inviting members of the public to visit their fire stations to learn more about Fire Safety in the home as well as in the wider community.

Firefighters will be on hand to meet you and your families to give advice on home fire safety, there will also be some demonstrations and you can view some of the vehicles and equipment.