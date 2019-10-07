Typhoon heading for Japan could impact Ireland's last group game, says Carlow forecaster

Typhoon Hagibis heading for Japan could impact on Ireland's final and must-win group game against Samoa on Saturday, says Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly.

It was revealed before the Rugby World Cup that any game cancelled during the group stages would be deemed a draw - which would put Ireland in a precarious position in the pool and could dump them out of the World Cup depending on results elsewhere.

Any pool match cancelled due to inclement weather will not be rescheduled. Instead, the result will be marked down a 0-0 draw, with each side receiving two points, according to the Rugby World Cup rule book.