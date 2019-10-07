Revealed: Toxic cigarette butts account for over 70% of all litter in Carlow Town
This is shocking
Disgraceful!
Toxic cigarette butts account for over 70% of all litter in Carlow Town, it has been revealed.
The figure has been revealed as part of Carlow County Council's "Trash the Ash" campaign.
The local authority said that people don’t think they litter "BUTT" they do.
"Cigarette litter accounts for nearly 73% of all litter in Carlow Town and causes a huge amount of toxic and environmental problems," they added.
You don’t think you #litter BUTT you do!#CigaretteLitter accounts for nearly 73% of all litter #incarlow Town & causes a huge amount of #toxic #environmental problems.#trashtheash #binyourbutt #buttfreecarlow@NationalSpringC @CarlowPPN @allaboutcarlow @kclr96fm @carlowchamber pic.twitter.com/OYOaoSUfS0— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) October 6, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on