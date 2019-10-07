Revealed: Toxic cigarette butts account for over 70% of all litter in Carlow Town

Toxic cigarette butts account for over 70% of all litter in Carlow Town, it has been revealed.

The figure has been revealed as part of Carlow County Council's "Trash the Ash" campaign.

The local authority said that people don’t think they litter "BUTT" they do.

"Cigarette litter accounts for nearly 73% of all litter in Carlow Town and causes a huge amount of toxic and environmental problems," they added.