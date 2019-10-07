PROPERTY: Four-bed house on sale for €219,000 in 'sought-after development' near Tullow

A four-bed house is on sale for €219,000 in a "sought-after development" on the outskirts of Tullow.

Built in 2006, this "highly-impressive four-bed detached residence" extends to around 1,769 sq.ft.

The ad states: "Notable highlights include solid oak fitted kitchen units, open fireplace with solid fuel stove, and a bright and spacious dining area with two patio doors to rear garden.

"The garden itself is mostly under lawn and benefits from a decking area and steel shed. Not overlooked to the front. Cuanahowan is situated in easy walking distance of all Tullow town amenities."

