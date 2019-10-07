PROPERTY: Four-bed house on sale for €219,000 in 'sought-after development' near Tullow
Interested?
7 Cuanahowan, Tullow, Carlow
A four-bed house is on sale for €219,000 in a "sought-after development" on the outskirts of Tullow.
Read also: 'We don't want to air our dirty linen in public,' war at meeting over no hard copy of agenda
Built in 2006, this "highly-impressive four-bed detached residence" extends to around 1,769 sq.ft.
The ad states: "Notable highlights include solid oak fitted kitchen units, open fireplace with solid fuel stove, and a bright and spacious dining area with two patio doors to rear garden.
"The garden itself is mostly under lawn and benefits from a decking area and steel shed. Not overlooked to the front. Cuanahowan is situated in easy walking distance of all Tullow town amenities."
To view the full ad, click here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on