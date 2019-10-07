Calls for 30km/h speed limit in school zones in Carlow to 'make walking and biking safer'

Fianna Fáil Senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, has written to the chief executive of Carlow County Council to propose a number of "practical and implementable measures to combat climate change in Carlow".

Senator Murnane O’Connor said it was important for the County Council to take the lead and that they have a huge role to play in slowing the rapid acceleration of global warming.

She said: "Just a few weeks ago, millions of people around the world, young and old, gathered to call on their Governments to take real action to lower carbon emissions.

"They gathered in front of Carlow Town hall also and we listened to how we can all make small changes, which would make a huge difference.

"As one of the biggest issues of our time, I believe this is something which needs to be dealt with both from a bottom up and top down approach.

"I would like to see Carlow County Council appoint a heritage officer with climate action incorporated into their brief."

She added: "I would like them to take the lead on defending, restoring and re-establishing local ecosystems.

"An initiative run elsewhere in Ireland, the #2minutestreetclean, has proved very successful and we should be tapping into the potential of our students in Carlow IT to use what we might consider ‘waste’ in their art classes and projects.

"Many schools have banned single use plastics and it is something that all businesses should consider. I would like to see the Council actively encourage this.

"Finally, we will never get children to walk or cycle to school until it is safe to do so.

"A 30km/h speed limit in school zones would give children and their parents more confidence in travelling to school on foot or bicycle and take away the need for drop-offs and pick-ups."