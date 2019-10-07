Carlow school lodges planning application to build 'new eighteen space car parking area'

A Carlow school has lodged a planning application to build a new eighteen space car parking area.

Tinryland National School has applied for the construction of a two storey extension - with a total floor area of 605sq.m - to the rear of the existing single storey school building.

It will incorporate two Special Education Units, a staff room, staff W/Cs, and principal's office at ground floor level together with one mainstream classroom over at first floor level.

The application includes the decommissioning of an existing septic tank and percolation area, provision of a new waste water treatment system and tertiary polishing filter.

It will also see the provision of a new car parking area to the rear of the site providing eighteen car parking spaces, part demolition (floor area to be demolished of 17sq.m) of existing annex to the side of the existing school building and rebuilding of front façade in order to provide access to the proposed car parking area to the rear of the site.

There will also be minor internal alterations, demolition of existing water tower to the rear, amendments to realignment of the existing front boundary wall to provide separate pedestrian and vehicular entrances.

Tinryland National School is a protected structure.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on November 28.