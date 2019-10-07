'I was crippled trying to walk on what's left of the walkway,' concerns over Oak Park

"I was crippled trying to walk on what's left of the walkway," said local volunteer Eugene Walsh as he raised concerns over the condition of the path in Oak Park.

Eugene, of Cairde an Naduir, said: "Why is Oak Park in such a bad state. The last time I went up for a walk with my dog, I was crippled trying to walk on what's left of the walkway.

"The boards are rotten, full of holes, going at a slant. Really in such bad repair and a major health and safety issue. Why can't funding be found to pay for the replacement of all the boards.

"It's an awful shame to see it go to ruin."