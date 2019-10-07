Gardaí issue appeal to identify culprits who caught up with victim and assaulted him

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, October 3.

A man in his late teens was assaulted by two youths.

The two youths were approx 17/18 years of age and one was wearing a baseball cap while the the other was wearing a hoody.

The victim was approached by two people on Pollerton Road at 3.25am who wanted to relieve him of his belongings.

The injured party escaped and banged on doors but the culprits caught up with him and assaulted him.

Nothing was taken from him and he escaped with minor cuts and bruises.

Contact Gardaí in Carlow with any information.