Knockbeg College open night in October for parents to explore newly developed campus

Knockbeg College will hold its open night on Friday, October 18 from 4-7pm.

It gives both parents and their sons an opportunity to explore the newly developed campus in its scenic surroundings.

Teachers will be available to speak about the comprehensive range of subjects and answer any questions you might have, while the students will provide practical demonstrations on the night.

Principal, Michael Carew, will give his address in the sports hall at 5.30pm, with light refreshments served afterwards.