'Real feel of autumn,' temperatures to drop and showers expected, says Carlow forecaster
Time to light the stoves!
Heavy and possibly thundery showers
Turning cooler on Tuesday with a real feel of autumn as heavy and possibly thundery showers cross the country in a strong Southwest wind, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said the windy and showery weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with Wednesday the coolest day.
There's a risk of more widespread rain Friday for a time and then a showery weekend.
