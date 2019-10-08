'Real feel of autumn,' temperatures to drop and showers expected, says Carlow forecaster

Time to light the stoves!

Heavy and possibly thundery showers

Turning cooler on Tuesday with a real feel of autumn as heavy and possibly thundery showers cross the country in a strong Southwest wind, according to www.carlowweather.com

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly said the windy and showery weather will continue Wednesday and Thursday with Wednesday the coolest day.

There's a risk of more widespread rain Friday for a time and then a showery weekend.