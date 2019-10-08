APPEAL: Carlow Gardaí investigating after handbag taken from vehicle in a car park
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are appealing for information in relation to a theft from a red Ford Kuga on Sunday, October 6 at Slyguff Lock car park on the Borris Road.
The rear window was smashed and a navy leather handbag with its contents were taken between 10am and 5pm.
Any information would be greatly appreciated or if the empty bag and wallet are found, please contact Gardaí.
