Carlow Gardaí out in force as part of Operation Storm with checkpoints around the county

Carlow Gardaí are out in force this Tuesday as part of Operation Storm with checkpoints set up around the county and a number of planned searches to be carried out.

The massive operation boasts 80 uniformed and plain clothes Gardaí who are backed up by 25 students from the Garda Training College.

The Garda Dog Unit, the Garda Mounted Unit and the Air Support Unit will also be assisting the operation which will see a number of warrants executed.

The targeted deployment of resources in the Carlow District aims to disrupt criminal elements and will also see Garda members providing crime prevention advice to residents.

Gardaí are also joined by their partners in the Department of Social Protection and customs officials as part of the operation.

Checkpoints around the county will be ongoing throughout the day on Tuesday.