Over half of home loan applications recommended for rejection since scheme began

Over 60% of Rebuilding Ireland home loan applications to Carlow County Council were recommended for rejection since the scheme first began in 2018, the latest figures have revealed.

The Housing Agency provides a central support service which assesses applications for the Rebuilding Ireland home loan on behalf of local authorities and makes recommendations to the Council.

As with the previous local authority home loan offerings, loan applications are made directly to the local authority in whose area the property proposed for purchase is situated.

Since February of last year, local authorities have been offering Rebuilding Ireland home loans, a Government backed initiative which aims to offer low-cost mortgages to purchasers who have difficulty in securing finance from the main lenders.

Fianna Fáil's Darragh O'Brien asked the Minister for Housing for the number of approved applicants, refused applicants and applicants sent for further information, respectively, under the Rebuilding Ireland home loan scheme.

In a written response, Minister Eoghan Murphy said: "The Housing Agency provides a central support service which assesses applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan on behalf of local authorities and makes recommendations to the authorities to approve or refuse applications.

"Housing Agency recommendations are then considered by the Credit Committee in each local authority, which issues loan approvals. Applications where further information is requested are not tracked."

Minister Murphy asked the Housing Agency to compile figures on the numbers of valid applications that it has assessed and recommended to approve/decline since the scheme begun.

From February 1 of 2018 to the end of September in 2019, the Housing Agency had assessed 4,910 applications nationally.

Of these, it had recommended 2,585 for approval and 2,325 for decline.

In Carlow, 72 valid applications were assessed up to September of 2019 with 28 of these - or 38% - recommended to be approved with 44 recommended to be declined - a total of 61%.