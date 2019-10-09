Farmer cannot get access to land in Graiguecullen over dispute 'going on 20 years'

It came up at a recent meeting

Lynda Kiernan

Lynda Kiernan

A new entrance to farmland is being discussed by Laois County Council and the owner of land off Sleaty Road roundabout in Graiguecullen.

Cllr Ben Brennan wants the Council to sort out a problem which he says has left landowner, Tom Dormer, unable to access his lands for "going on 20 years".

An existing entrance to the land is the subject of a dispute between the landowner and a house owner.

His motion at the September meeting of the Graiguecullen/Portarlington Municipal District sought an update on the entrance/right of way.

Engineer Philip McVeigh replied that an outline drawing showing a possible entrance onto the Sleaty Road was developed.

However, it did not meet standards for sight distance for drivers so another entrance will be considered from the N80.