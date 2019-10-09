WARNING: Bus timetable change to affect people travelling to Carlow from South East

Wexford Bus have announced that from Monday, October 14 the timetable for Route 376 Wexford to Carlow will be changing.

The only change is that the first service ex Wexford (Monday to Friday) will be departing 10 minutes earlier.

New departure times will be as follows:

Wexford (Kerlogue Bus Park) @ 07:05

Wexford (Trinity Street) @ 07:10

Wexford (Redmond Square) @ 07:20

Oylgate @ 07:35

Enniscorthy @ 07:45

Bunclody @ 08:00

Ballon @ 08:15

Carlow (Barrack St) @ 08:40

Carlow (Carlow IT) @ 08:45

