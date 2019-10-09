Revealed: Carlow receives over €300,000 in funding for innovative business projects

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys has announced the results of the new €2.5m Local Enterprise Office Competitive Fund and sixteen projects have received funding.

Among those receiving funding was Kilkenny & Carlow Local Enterprise Offices who are leading on 3 projects in collaboration with the LEOs from Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford and received €345,000 towards same.

The successful projects were Green for Micro, Initium South East and Incrementum South East.

The Green for Micro project aims to assist enterprises incorporate sustainable practices to assist them in transitioning to a Low Carbon Economy focused on water, energy, waste, procurement and transport in collaboration with 3 Counties Energy Agency.

The Initium South East project is an innovative series of start-up programmes led by the South East LEOs, Enterprise Ireland, and the Ireland South East Office in partnership with South East BIC and IT Carlow which aims to animate, develop and support the creation of 40 new specialised Start Up companies in the South East.

The Incrementum South East project is a targeted business development programme for the LEO Portfolio of clients over 10 employees which aims to increase their engagement in R&D and Export Activity.

Announcing the successful applicants, Minister Humphreys said: "The successful applicants demonstrated a real intent to collaborate, not only with neighbouring County LEOs but also with other stakeholders such as ITs, Innovation Centres, Local Authorities and others.

"So, while sixteen of the LEOs will lead on the projects, the vast majority of the LEOs throughout the country will also be part of these projects through collaboration.

"There is a wonderful array of projects in the winning sixteen and they are spread right across the country.

"I am particularly pleased to see projects in areas like digital technologies; green and environmental activities; e-commerce; and e-hubs and remote working. This is proof that our LEOs are looking to the future, and tackling the challenges of tomorrow, today."

The successful applications were selected through a rigorous evaluation process based on criteria, which included economic impacts and value for money, collaboration and participation, Future Jobs orientation, collaboration and building regional strengths and viability and sustainability.

Mark Christal, Manager, Regions and Entrepreneurship, Enterprise Ireland, said: "This is a significant investment by the Minister and her Department in the ideas and ability of the Local Enterprise Offices to deliver results across the country.

"This will hugely benefit companies and the enterprise eco-system in all regions, an investment that will help to drive enterprise and support the business objectives of entrepreneurs and small businesses.

"It shows that Local Enterprise Offices across the country are committed to improving the business environment and supports for their client companies and the entrepreneurs of the future and Enterprise Ireland will continue to work with them to support this aim."

Speaking about the importance of Regional Development and supporting the South East , Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said: "We are delighted to receive this support from the Minister and Enterprise Ireland which will further enhance our work on a Regional Level as part of the Ireland South East Economic Development Office.

"In the context of County Carlow we are delighted to be leading 2 projects for the Region which were designed about our built up knowledge of the requirements and opportunity for the business community."

