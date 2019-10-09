Council looking to develop 'cultural hub' at Carlow library through major re-design

Carlow County Council is looking to develop a plan for the "cultural hub" at Carlow Central Library through a major re-design.

The local authority has tendered a contract for "an architect led multi-disciplinary team for the re-design, extension and development of the Presentation Building Library and Cultural Hub on Tullow Street".

The successful tenderer will, for the initial appointment, be responsible for the architectural assessment of the building, preliminary design, feasibility, planning process, project costing and preparation of indicative budget/programme for funding application.

Bidders have until November 11 to make their applications.