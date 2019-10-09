Operation Storm a huge success in Carlow as 21 people are charged with offences

Operation Storm was a huge success in Carlow as 21 people are charged with offences and a number of vehicles were seized on Tuesday.

The latest phase of Operation Thor, Project Storm, took place in Carlow this week.

There were 32 people arrested in relation to crime investigations with 21 of those charged and bailed. They will appear at local sittings of Carlow and Kilkenny District Court in the coming weeks.

Eight files will be prepared in respect of others who were released while three youths will be dealt with by way of the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Sixteen people were arrested on foot of existing warrants and a number of searches of properties were conducted which resulted in the seizure of suspected stolen property.

Garda colleagues in Customs also assisted and five vehicles were inspected and found to be using illegal fuel and will be issued.

Numerous checkpoints were conducted and crime prevention literature was handed out with three vehicles seized for no insurance.

Garda Air Support were also in Carlow on Tuesday keeping an eye on the operation.

There were a number of community engagement activities conducted, including visits to local National Schools in Myshall, Garryhill and Ballinkillen with Community Engagement teams and the Garda Mounted Unit also deployed on beat duty.

A total of 25 trainee Gardaí from the Garda College Templemore assisted with this operation