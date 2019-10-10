Paranormal Investigations returns as part of Scarefest in Carlow this year

After five sell out sessions last Halloween, Scarefest is bringing back the Paranormal Investigations to Carlow this year.

Five dates will be added to the program this October along with an extra special investigation with none other than Barry Fitzgerald from Ghost Hunters International.

Join Carlow Paranormal Society and Leinster Paranormal as they delve into the secrets of Duckett's Grove with a three hour investigation of this historic building and the unknown inhabitants.

Tickets from €30 euro. For more information visit www.facebook.com/scarefestcarlow

Looking for a family friendly event this mid-term break? Then take the kids to a Halloween party like no other on Sunday, October 27.

With children’s entertainers, guided tours of the fairy forest, face painting, bouncy castles, pumpkin picking, music and more, this is the family event of the festival!

Each child will get to choose their own pumpkin which they can take home or carve in our pumpkin carving workshop. There will also be a craft market and food vendors on-site throughout the event.

Tickets cost €5 which can be bought on www.eventbrite.ie. For more information visit www.facebook.com/scarefestcarlow