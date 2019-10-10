'Edward kept a packed house entertained,' Tullow school cooking event a great success

Tullow Community School and the Parents' Association in conjunction with their sponsors, artisan producers and exhibitors hosted a "Celebrity Chef" event on October 2.

Edward Hayden, Head of Culinary Arts at Waterford Institute of Technology, and well known from his television appearances on Ireland AM was the main attraction on the night giving a demonstration on "Winter Warmers & One Pot Wonders".

Organisers said: "Edward kept a packed house entertained while cooking up a storm of breath-taking dishes. Guests arrived from far and wide, and Edward with his talent and charm kept patrons in the palm of his hand.

"The hard-working organising committee had been planning this event for many months, and the success was to be seen on the night.

"Guests were delighted with the cookery presentation and the opportunity to view many exhibitors/producers' stands and sample/buy their wares."

The Parents Association thanked the Principal Paul Thornton and ancillary staff of Tullow Community School for their co-operation and invaluable help leading up to and on the night.

And to those who purchased tickets and who attended on the night organisers are most grateful for your continued support.

Sincerest thanks also to all the business locally and not so locally, who most generously supported this event and to all the exhibitors who came from near and far, with their wonderful goods on the night.

All funds raised on the night are for the benefit of Tullow Community School.