Funding of €1.5m to be used to improve services for victims of domestic violence in Carlow

Funding of €1.5m is to be used to improve services for victims of domestic violence in Carlow, Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, has confirmed.

In a Parliamentary Question, Independent TD Catherine Connolly asked the Minister when a decision on the allocation of five additional workers to the domestic violence sector in Galway city and county will be made.

In a written response, Minister Zappone said: "Tusla, the Child and Family Agency has statutory responsibility for the care and protection of victims of domestic, sexual and gender based violence whether in the context of family or otherwise.

"In Budget 2019, I secured additional funding of €1.5m for domestic, sexual and gender based violence services this year.

"A proportion of this funding is to be used to employ 12 new outreach workers to improve access to support services to women and children affected by domestic violence in the Galway, Carlow, Dublin, Wicklow and Cork areas."

She requested that Tusla respond directly to the Deputy in relation to the timing of the allocation of outreach workers.