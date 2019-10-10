Calls for Council to construct part of the Tullow Relief Road to ease bridge traffic in town

Calls have been made for Carlow County Council to construct part of the Tullow Relief Road to ease bridge traffic in the town.

Cllr Will Paton has tabled a motion which calls on the clocal authority to draft plans to construct part of the Relief Road from the R418-Castledermot Road to the N81- Bunclody Road (via the R725-Carlow Road and Rathtoe Roads).

The motion is due to come before the October meeting of the full Council.

He says the project should have a target completion date at the end of 2023 "thereby bringing major relief from traffic congestion to the bridge area in Tullow".

Cllr Paton's full motion states: "Noting the fact that the Tullow Outer Relief Road is shown on development maps of Tullow since the mid 1960s.

"Noting the ever increasing volume of traffic passing through Tullow daily; noting the ever increasing traffic congestion at the bridge area during peak times.

"Recognising the reality that Transport Infrastructure Ireland is unlikely to provide the finance to construct a second bridge over the River Slaney at Tullow until the population of the town exceeds 20,000.

"That Carlow County Council draft plans to construct that part of the Relief Road from the R418-Castledermot Road to the N81- Bunclody Road (via the R725-Carlow Road and Rathtoe Roads) with a target completion date of end 2023, thereby bringing major relief from traffic congestion to the Bridge area in Tullow.

"Furthermore, that all development levies (other than amenity levies) collected from developments adjacent to the proposed routes of the Tullow Outer Relief Road are ring-fenced and preserved for the sole purpose of constructing the Tullow Outer Relief Road."