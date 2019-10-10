Revealed: Over 100 children have presented as homeless in Carlow throughout 2019

The latest report from Carlow County Council has shown that 104 children have presented as homeless in Carlow throughout 2019 with 10 in emergency accommodation as of September 31.

The latest homeless services report from the local authority has revealed that were 27 children and 45 adults who presented as homeless throughout September.

The total for the year to date is 180 adults presenting as homeless and 104 children in Carlow - up from a total of 77 children at the end of August - with the total in emergency accommodation coming to 18 adults and 10 children at the end of September.